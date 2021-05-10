Kimmel slams Caitlyn Jenner as ‘ignorant a**hole’ for comments on LA homeless

Jimmy Kimmel slammed Caitlyn Jenner as an “ignorant a**hole” for her comments on homelessness in Los Angeles.

Ms Jenner is running for governor of California and told Sean Hannity that her friends were leaving the state because of the homeless population.

The wealthy former reality TV star cited a friend who was “packing up his hangar” at an airport in an interview with the Fox News host, which was branded by her critics as tone deaf.

Kimmel bashed Ms Jenner’s comments on his late-night Jimmy Kimmel Live show.

“Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant asshole?” Kimmel said after showing a clip of Ms Jenner’s interview with Hannity.

“Or does calling that trans person an ignorant a**hole — even though she happens to be a trans person — show that we don’t discriminate against ignorant a**holes, no matter their gender orientation? It’s a tough one.

“I don’t know. I guess we’ll let the internet decide tomorrow.”

Jenner, who is a Republican, announced last month that she would run against Democrat incumbent Gavin Newsom in the recall election later this year.

Her interview with Hannity was the first major media event of her high-profile campaign.

“This state has done so much for me over the years,” she told him.

“But I’ve watched it crumble right before my eyes. California’s worth fighting for, and that’s what I’m doing.”

Ms Jenner, who won a gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Olympics, has also sparked controversy for her stance on banning female transgender athletes from competing on all-girls sports teams.

“This is a question of fairness,”she told TMZ.

“That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls sports in school. It just isn’t fair, and we have to protect girls sports in our schools.”