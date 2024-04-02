Jimmy Kimmel roasts ‘America’s number one Bible salesman’ Trump over Easter message

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Kimmel roasted “America’s number one Bible salesman” Donald Trump on his show, after the former president posted an irate Easter message on Truth Social and launched a new grift selling Bibles.

On Monday night, the late-night show host poked fun at the Easter weekend antics of both the current and former president – pointing to an odd apparent “shellfish” blunder from President Joe Biden and an all-caps Easter wish from Donald Trump to those he “totally despise[s]”.

“HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING CROOKED AND CORRUPT PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES THAT ARE DOING EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024, AND PUT ME IN PRISON,” Mr Trump wrote in part.

“INCLUDING THOSE MANY PEOPLE THAT I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO DESTROY AMERICA, A NOW FAILING NATION.”

The post went on before Mr Trump signed off with a “HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!”

Mr Kimmel jokingly described the post as a “message of peace” and mocked Mr Trump for spending the holiday posting 77 times on Truth Social.

Donald Trump’s Easter message, posted on Truth Social (@realDonaldTrump/ TruthSocial)

That wasn’t the only post that caught Mr Kimmel’s eye.

“On holy Saturday, America’s number one Bible salesman somehow found time to post this,” he went on, displaying a screenshot of Mr Trump posting an article by The Washington Times titled “The Crucifixion of Donald Trump”.

“That’s right, you know Jesus was treated unfairly too,” Mr Kimmel quipped.

“Some say the second-most unfairly in history.”

Kimmel mocks Joe Biden’s apparent ‘shellfish’ slip-up during the White House Easter Egg Roll (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Aside from Mr Trump’s strong social media presence, Mr Kimmel said that the “real Easter miracle” came this year from Mr Trump’s daughter-in-law “slash campaign fund money funnel, RNC co-chair Lara Trump, who dropped some new music on the same day as Beyonce”.

Lara Trump dropped a new single over the weekend called Anything Is Possible, posting the announcement on X.

After playing a clip of the song on his show, Mr Kimmel concluded that: “Autotune doesn’t work on everybody.”

While Easter at the Trumps was filled with all-caps Truth Social posting and music promotion, Mr Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were busy with the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

The president also wasn’t immune from Mr Kimmel’s jabs.

At one point, Mr Biden came out onto a balcony to address attendees on the South Lawn and appeared to make a gaffe when speaking about the two people dressed in Easter bunny costumes behind him.

“And by the way, say hello to the Easter bunnies,” Mr Biden said, but the word “Easter” came out sounding more like “oyster”.

“Yeah, the oyster bunnies – you know them – it’s a shellfish theme this year,” Mr Kimmel joked.

“In December, ‘Santa clams’ will show up.”