Jimmy Kimmel skewers Donald Trump for his speech in Texas filled with falsehoods and lies and his team’s hypocritical statement that the president was only at the border for political reasons.

Both the president and the former president were at the United States southern border on Thursday in separate visits; while Joe Biden was meeting with border agents, Mr Trump delivered another wild campaign speech, much of it focused on falsehoods about migrants crossing into the country.

The Trump campaign accused Mr Biden of going to the border only as a “last-minute, insincere attempt to chase president Trump,” adding “not because they actually want to solve the problem, but because they know Biden is losing terribly”.

Kimmel spotted the irony in this statement: “The Trump campaign is accusing the president of travelling to the border for political reasons, whereas Trump went there for the taco bowls, you know.”

The president ended up offering an olive branch to his presidential rival, calling on Mr Trump to help him pass the bipartisan border security bill that has so far been halted by Mr Trump and his supporters.

“Instead of playing politics with the issue, why don’t we just get together and get it done?” Mr Biden said during his visit.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump, or as Kimmel donned “Seedy Gonzales”, was in Eagle Pass putting out false claims and lies about migrants crossing the border, saying that they were from “jails and mental institutions” and also claimed that “no one speaks the languages” they speak.

“Could someone please push him over that border and build his wall up real quick,” Kimmel said in reaction to Trump’s false remarks.

Kimmel suggests that Trump should ‘see how much he can get for Eric on Craigslist’ to pay back debts (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

While Mr Trump and Mr Biden both squared off in their border visits, albeit 300 miles apart, the former president’s excursion to Texas has not stopped his legal woes from raging on.

After his New York fraud trial wrapped, Mr Trump now owes a $454m judgment, something his attorneys have been trying to appeal, asking for a pause in the ruling and are offering to put up a $100m bond.

However, state appellate judge Anil Singh denied Mr Trump’s request to halt enforcement on Wednesday of the monetary judgment against him, but he will still be allowed to direct his real estate empire and apply for loans.

“In other words, a man who became famous for never paying anyone back has to convince a bonding company he will definitely pay them back, and it’s not happening,” said Kimmel.

“He owes like a whole Powerball lottery jackpot, he continued. “He may very well have to sell off his properties to cover it, but that’s a worst-case scenario.”

“His first move is to see how much he can get for Eric on Craigslist. He has him listed in the ‘Tools’ section,” the host quipped.

“Wouldn’t it be great if Trump has to sell Mar-a-Lago to some billionaire liberal? Maybe Oprah-Lago would be a solution?” Kimmel joked.