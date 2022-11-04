US economy added 261,000 jobs for October, unemployment rises to 3.7 per cent

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the US economy added 261,000 nonfarm paryoll jobs in October, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7 per cent.

The report is the last one before polls close on Tuesday for the US midterm elections. Voters have consistently listed the economy and inflation as the two top issues, with many voters blaming President Joe Biden.

The unemployment rate rose by 0.2 per cent. Adult women and white people saw their unemployment rates rise to 3.4 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively. The unemployment rate for adult men, teenagers, Black people, Asian-Americans and Hispanics remained virtually unchanged.