US economy added 261,000 jobs for October, unemployment rises to 3.7 per cent
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the US economy added 261,000 nonfarm paryoll jobs in October, while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7 per cent.
The report is the last one before polls close on Tuesday for the US midterm elections. Voters have consistently listed the economy and inflation as the two top issues, with many voters blaming President Joe Biden.
The unemployment rate rose by 0.2 per cent. Adult women and white people saw their unemployment rates rise to 3.4 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively. The unemployment rate for adult men, teenagers, Black people, Asian-Americans and Hispanics remained virtually unchanged.
