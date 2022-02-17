The Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down as the US Department of Labour reported 248,000 initial jobless claims, a jump of 23,000 from the previous week’s level.

In addition, the previous week’s level was adjusted upward by 2,000 from 223,00 to 2225,000.

The numbers provide mixed news for President Joe Biden. The Bureau of Labour Statistics reported that the US economy added 467,000 jobs in January, a sign that the economy is recovering after the Covid-19 pandemic and a surge in the Omicron variant during November and December.

Increased jobless claims amid a growing economy means that workers typically feel comfortable enough leaving a job that doesn’t pay enough or isn’t satisfactory. Similarly, seasonally adjusted initial claims are far below what they were in February 2021, when they were above 800,000 and now, a sign more people are coming back to work.

At the same time, the Biden administration is working to tackle surging inflation, which has largely eclipsed wage growth for workers.