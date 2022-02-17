Biden gets no reprieve from Great Resignation as US jobless claims jump by 23,000 for another week
Comes as the US economy continues to add jobs.
The Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down as the US Department of Labour reported 248,000 initial jobless claims, a jump of 23,000 from the previous week’s level.
In addition, the previous week’s level was adjusted upward by 2,000 from 223,00 to 2225,000.
The numbers provide mixed news for President Joe Biden. The Bureau of Labour Statistics reported that the US economy added 467,000 jobs in January, a sign that the economy is recovering after the Covid-19 pandemic and a surge in the Omicron variant during November and December.
Increased jobless claims amid a growing economy means that workers typically feel comfortable enough leaving a job that doesn’t pay enough or isn’t satisfactory. Similarly, seasonally adjusted initial claims are far below what they were in February 2021, when they were above 800,000 and now, a sign more people are coming back to work.
At the same time, the Biden administration is working to tackle surging inflation, which has largely eclipsed wage growth for workers.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies