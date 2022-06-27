Abortion rights protesters, including Full House actress Jodie Sweetin, were shoved to the ground by police officers during a demonstration in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Video footage posted on social media appeared to show members of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) roughly pushing, throwing, and hitting protesters with their hands and batons.

Among them was Sweetin, 40, who played Stephanie Tanner in the 1980s and 1990s TV sitcom Full House and its recent sequel Fuller House.

"I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court," Sweetin told TMZ.

"Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until all of us are free."

The LAPD has been asked for comment.

Protesters across the US took to the streets on Friday and Saturday after the Supreme Court revoked the nationwide right to abortion, leading abortions to immediately become illegal in states with so-called "trigger laws" on the books.

In Los Angeles, Sweetin joined protesters who marched onto the freeway and blocked traffic, waving signs that read "Overturn Roe? Hell no!"

Mike Ade, a freelance photojournalist who captured the moment, said the protesters had been peaceful and that Sweetin was attempting to lead them off the freeway.

In Mr Ade's video, a group of police officers grab and shove Sweetin between them and then away back towards the crowd, sending her sprawling onto the tarmac and prompting shouts of "what the f*** is wrong with you?"

Other protesters help her up and begin shouting "no justice, no peace!"

Another of Mr Ade's videos shows officers shoving an unarmed young woman backwards to the ground without apparent provocation, then raining down baton blows on another person who tries to get in their way.