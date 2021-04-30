D

uring his ill-fated campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet told voters: "If you elect me president, I promise you won't have to think about me for 2 weeks at a time".

Mr Bennet would eventually drop out of the race long before voters handed the nomination to then-former Vice President Joe Biden, now the 46th President of the United States. But Mr Biden has largely managed to keep the Coloradan's campaign promise over his first 100 days, even as his administration has made significant changes in an effort to consign his predecessor's policies to the dustbin of history.

Perhaps the most jarring aspect of the transition from Donald Trump's presidency to that of Mr Biden has been an end to the presidential omnipresence pioneered by his predecessor.