Biden reportedly planning 2024 launch after State of the Union

President Joe Biden is likely to officially declare himself a candidate for reelection after he delivers his second State of the Union address in February, according to sources familiar with his plans.

On Thursday, CBS News reported that Mr Biden intends to announce his candidacy in the 2024 election but is holding off until his 7 February address to a joint session of Congress, citing his desire to be seen as a working president and not a candidate when he delivers his remarks.

"This has always, always been our plan. State of the Union first, candidate later,” said a source who spoke to CBS News.

The exact date of the announcement has not been finalised, though Mr Biden is not expected to make the announcement during the annual speech, which his his second State of the Union but his third to a joint session since taking office.

A “senior Democratic source close to the White House” told CBS Mr Biden’s announcement could come in mid to late February or early March.

The White House has repeatedly declined to address questions about Mr Biden’s reelection plans, citing the Hatch Act, which prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity.