Biden news - live: President to visit Santa Cruz County to assess storm damage
President Biden’s visit comes as White House remains adamant it will not interfere in the ongoing investigation into classified documents
President Biden will survey storm damages in Santa Cruz County
President Joe Biden is on his way to California to survey storm damage in Santa Cruz County. Mr Biden will meet first responders and locals impacted by the succession of storms that struck the region.
His visit comes a day shy of his second anniversary in the White House as the US hits the debt ceiling forcing the government to take “extraordinary measures to make payments on the national debt”.
Meanwhile, the White House remains adamant it will not interfere in the ongoing investigation into the classified materials found at the president’s home and former office.
Pressed by reporters about having an official from the Department of Justice answer questions from the briefing room podium, spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre said that any inquiries should be made direct to the Justice Department.
Further, it has now emerged that the Justice Department considered joining the search carried out by Mr Biden’s lawyers at his home – but decided not to.
Sources told The Wall Street Journal that Mr Biden’s attorneys and the DOJ reached an agreement where Mr Biden’s team would notify the DOJ immediately if any potentially classified documents were found.
Biden to visit Santa Cruz County
President Joe Biden will visit Santa Cruz County today to assess storm damage in the area.
He will meet first responders, talk to locals and deliver remarks.
The president will conduct an aerial survey of the damage in Santa Cruz County.Once in Santa Cruz County, he is expected to meet with business owners and locals impacted by the storm at the Capitola Pier in Capitola.
He is also expected to deliver remarks in Aptos at Seacliff State Park.
Lara Trump’s Biden documents discussion devolves into conspiracy theories
The daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump held a discussion about Joe Biden’s retention of classified documents from his time as vice president this week which quickly devolved into conspiracies about allies of Mr Biden.
Lara Trump hosted a podcast discussion with ex-Trump administration official Lynne Patton and Turning Point USA contributor Erin Elmore where the three quickly agreed that there was a nefarious conspiracy afoot behind the discovery of documents at Mr Biden’s Wilmington home and a DC think tank linked to him. The comments were first reported by RawStory.
John Bowden has the story.
Lara Trump’s show devolves into conspiracies over Joe Biden’s classified papers
Ex-president’s daughter-in-law helps take heat off Mar-a-Lago scandal
Can the Biden White House win the war against Covid-19?
Alex Woodward talks to public health experts about President Biden’s battle with widespread Covid-19 disinformation, indifferent politicians and the American people’s apathy.
Joe Biden’s ‘ticking time bomb’: Can the White House win the war against Covid-19?
The president who once warned that the nation wasn’t prepared for a pandemic is losing a battle against widespread disinformation, indifferent politicians and apathy, public health experts tell Alex Woodward
House GOP Oversight committee to hold border hearing on week of State of the Union
The Republican-controlled House Committee on Oversight and Accountability with hold a hearing on the “invasion of our southern border” on the week of 6 February to investigate the Biden administration’s policies “that have fueled the ongoing border crisis”.
“President Biden’s radical open borders agenda has ignited the worst border crisis in American history. The Biden Administration’s deliberate actions are fueling human smuggling, stimulating drug cartel operations, enabling deadly drugs such as fentanyl to flow into American communities, and encouraging illegal immigrants to flout US immigration laws. Republicans will hold the Biden Administration accountable for this ongoing humanitarian, national security, and public health crisis that has turned every town into a border town,” said Chairman James Comer.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address on 7 February.
Biden has battled inflation, but more economic headwinds await
Eric Garcia reports on why high inflation, a hallmark of President Biden’s second year in the White House, is such a tricky issue to overcome — and what might come next.
Inflation rocked Biden’s second year. There’s more trouble on the horizon
High inflation was a hallmark of President Biden’s second year in office. Eric Garcia reports on why it’s such a tricky issue to overcome
In a deeply divided DC, here’s how Biden the dealmaker took action
Andrew Feinberg reports on how Joe Biden — known as the dealmaker in the Obama administration — has continued in that role as president.
How Biden the dealmaker faced down a deeply divided DC
Joe Biden was the Obama administration’s top dealmaker as vice president. Experts tell Andrew Feinberg he’s continued that streak as president
Does Biden’s $369bn green plan live up to its hype?
Can the Inflation Reduction Act deliver on the emissions cuts it promised and that are so desperately needed?
Lousie Boyle investigates.
Biden’s $369bn green plan was hailed as a triumph – but does it live up to the hype?
The Inflation Reduction Act has been lauded as a major victory for the Biden administration, writes senior climate correspondent Louise Boyle. But can it deliver the emissions cuts so desperately needed?
Richard Hall explains how Joe Biden faced a test of his pro-union claims in late 2022 — but did he fail it?
Labour movement loses patience over Biden’s ‘lip service’
Joe Biden faced a test of his pro-union claims with a threatened strike on the railroad. Some believe he failed it, Richard Hall reports.
Newsom to greet Biden in California
Biden, the ‘consistently inconsistent’ ally for racial justice and civil rights
Josh Marcus reports on how the president has struggled to turn progressive stances on capital punishment, policing, and voting rights, into lasting actions.
Why Joe Biden has been a ‘consistently inconsistent’ ally for civil rights so far
The president has struggled to turn progressive stances on capital punishment, policing, and voting rights, into lasting actions, experts tell Josh Marcus
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies