✕ Close President Biden will survey storm damages in Santa Cruz County

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden is on his way to California to survey storm damage in Santa Cruz County. Mr Biden will meet first responders and locals impacted by the succession of storms that struck the region.

His visit comes a day shy of his second anniversary in the White House as the US hits the debt ceiling forcing the government to take “extraordinary measures to make payments on the national debt”.

Meanwhile, the White House remains adamant it will not interfere in the ongoing investigation into the classified materials found at the president’s home and former office.

Pressed by reporters about having an official from the Department of Justice answer questions from the briefing room podium, spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre said that any inquiries should be made direct to the Justice Department.

Further, it has now emerged that the Justice Department considered joining the search carried out by Mr Biden’s lawyers at his home – but decided not to.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal that Mr Biden’s attorneys and the DOJ reached an agreement where Mr Biden’s team would notify the DOJ immediately if any potentially classified documents were found.