Biden on classified docs discovery: 'There's no there there'

President Joe Biden says there is “no there there” following the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office

Zeke Miller,Colleen Long
Thursday 19 January 2023 23:21
Biden
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden said Thursday there was “no there there” following the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office.

“We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place,” Biden said to reporters during a tour of the damage from storms in California. “We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department.”

Biden said he was "fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly.

“I think you're going to find there's nothing there,” he said. “There's no there there.”

The White House has disclosed that Biden attorneys found classified documents and official records on four separate occasions — on Nov. 2 at the offices of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, on Dec. 20 in the garage of the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home, and on Nov. 11 and 12 in the president’s home library.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last week appointed Robert Hur, a former Maryland U.S. attorney, to serve as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s inquiry into the documents.

