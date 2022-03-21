White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week

President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his upcoming trip to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies

Via AP news wire
Monday 21 March 2022 02:06

White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week

Show all 2

President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his upcoming trip to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in the Kremlin's nearly month-old invasion of Ukraine.

Biden, who leaves Washington on Wednesday, will first travel to Brussels and then Poland, where he will meet with leaders there, press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday.

Poland, which neighbors Ukraine, has taken in more than 2 million refugees from the fighting. It's been one of the most vocal in asking fellow NATO members to consider getting more involved to rein in the bloodshed.

White House officials said previously that Biden had no plans to travel to Ukraine. Biden and NATO have said repeatedly that while the United States and the military alliance will provide weapons and other defense support to non-NATO member Ukraine, they are determined to avoid any escalation on their side that risks a broader war with Russia.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in