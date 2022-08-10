Joe Biden’s approval rating ticks up to its highest level since June in new poll

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden’s approval rating increased to its highest level since June, according to a new survey from Reuters/Ipsos that was completed on Tuesday.

The poll found that 40 per cent of voters approved of the job Mr Biden was doing. Specifically, 78 per cent of Democrats approved of Mr Biden’s job performance, which was a jump from 69 per cent a month earlier. Mr Biden’s numbers hit an all-time low in May when it fell to 36 per cent.

His approval rating began to tumble around August of last year as the Covid-19 pandemic raged on. It then took a particularly large hit after the United States’ exit from Afghanistan culminated in the nation falling to the Taliban and 13 American servicemembers being killed in an explosion.

Mr Biden’s polling boost comes as he has successfully marshalled through a number of key pieces of legislation. On Tuesday, he signed the PACT Act, which would allow veterans who suffered health complications after being exposed to burn pits to receive health care benefits. On Monday, he signed the CHIPS and Science Act, which would boost support for the manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States as a means of being competitive with China.

In addition, over the weekend, Senate Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which would focus on combating the climate crisis and lowering prescription drug prices. The bill passed through budget reconciliation, which allowed Democrats to pass it with all 50 members of their conference and Vice President Kamala Harris broke the tie.

The legislation is expected to pass without much difficulty in the House of Representatives on Friday.

Mr Biden’s numbers also come as inflation ticked down slightly from its 40-year high, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday. Similarly last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the US economy added 528,000 in the month of June.

Reuters/Ipsos surveyed 1,005 adults – including 445 Democrats and 357 Republicans – through two days. The poll hard a margin of error of four percentage points.