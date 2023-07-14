Small child snubs Biden attempt to cajole her with kisses on campaign trail

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden’s attempts at playfulness were snubbed by a small child after he pretended to nibble her during a campiagn trail stop in Finland.

Mr Biden was meeting and greeting embassy staff and their families before jumping onto Air Force One at Helsinki-Vantaan International Airport when he met the little girl and her family.

In what appears to be an attempt at humour, Mr Biden pretended he was going to eat the little girl before attempting to give her a kiss – which was firmly rejected as she awkwardly turned away from the politician.

The moment was caught on video and was roundly criticised by social media users, with pro-Trump strategist Caleb Hull commenting: “This has got to be Biden’s creepiest moment yet with a child.”

It came as Mr Biden rounded off a five-day visit to Europe, where he met wiith Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, and sad he “guarantees” that the US will back Nato despte “extreme elements” of the Republican Party, referencing the time former presdent Donald Trump threatened to remove the country from the alliiance.

“No one can guarantee the future, but this is the best bet anyone could make,” he said, according to Reuters, as he prepares for the upcoming 2024 election, in which his former rival Mr Trump contiinues to be a popular candidate in the Republican field.