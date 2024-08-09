Biden thanks campaign staff after dropping out of election with on-brand party theme

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended an event on Thursday to thank campaign staff after Biden dropped out of the race last month.

The staff met the Bidens at The Queen theater in Wilmington, where he often made public appearances during his successful 2020 campaign. The president wanted to thank the staff for their work over the course of the last year and their continued efforts to elect Vice President Kamala Harris. The event had food and, of course, Biden’s favorite dessert: ice cream.

One attendee said the Bidens made speeches and took pictures with members of staff.

The president has largely stayed out of the limelight since leaving the race for re-election after his debate debacle on June 27, when serious questions emerged about his fitness for office. Several top Democrats worked behind the scenes to convince the president to bow out of the race, which he eventually did on July 21.

On the following Wednesday, July 24, Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office as he handed over the reins to Harris.

President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, to attend an event to thank his campaign staff ( AP )

“I revere this office, but I love my country more. It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your president,” Biden said at the time. “But … the defense of democracy, which is a stake, I think [is] more important than any title.”

“Nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition,” he added.

Since dropping out of the race, Biden has traveled less as the campaign is now being spearheaded by the vice president and her new running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

But even after leaving the campaign, Biden has been engaged in high-level negotiations to secure the largest prisoner swap with Russia since the end of the Cold War, securing the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former marine Paul Whelan. The deal led to the freedom of about two dozen people.

The concert hall in downtown Wilmington where Biden met with staff on Thursday was the public-facing epicenter of his 2020 campaign as the Covid-19 pandemic limited travel and rallies. Biden used The Queen to hold press conferences and deliver remarks.

The Queen’s website states that the building was originally a hotel in the 19th century frequented by sailors.

Between 1916 and 1959, it was used as a movie theatre before being abandoned over the course of the next half-century. It was finally reopened as a concert hall in 2011.

The Associated Press contributed to this report