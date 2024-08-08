✕ Close The Harris-Walz campaign is beginning to pull ahead in national polls

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Presumably jealous of Kamala Harris’s surging poll numbers and domination of the news cycle, Donald Trump has called a “general news conference” at Mar-a-Lago this afternoon — which we will cover live. There is no word on what the focus of the event will be.

While Trump snatched a two-point lead in a CNBC poll, the numbers are otherwise going Kamala Harris’s way. The latest poll from Marquette University shows Harris leading by between four and eight percentage points.

On the campaign trail at a 15,000-strong rally in Detroit on Wednesday, Harris shut down a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators trying to interrupt her speech, saying: “If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.”

Meanwhile, Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance has attacked his Democratic counterpart Tim Walz over his 24 years of military service, accusing the Minnesota Governor of leaving the Army National Guard in 2005 to run for Congress as a means of ducking out of deployment to Iraq.

Vance, also a veteran, further accused Walz of lying about serving in a combat zone as part of the Donald Trump campaign’s efforts to attack the Midwesterner as an out-of-touch but extreme liberal.