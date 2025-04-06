Labour minister Darren Jones was asked whether Brexit had "protected us" from the 20 per cent tariff that Donald Trump imposed on EU countries.

"We have been treated differently to the European Union, that is correct" Darren Jones, who currently serves as Chief Secretary to the Treasury said.

When pressed about whether this could be considered a "Brexit dividend," the MP conceded, "It is, there’s one. I’ve struggled to find one in the past, but there is one we’ve ended up with."

He also revealed that the Prime Minister is reportedly “unhappy” with the 10 per cent tariffs imposed.