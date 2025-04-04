Doctor who was found guilty of breaching abortion buffer zone responds to conviction

A woman found guilty of breaching an abortion clinic buffer zone has claimed freedom of expression in the UK is in a "state of crisis."

Livia Tossici-Bolt, 64, of Bournemouth, was found guilty at Poole Magistrates Court of two charges of breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order on two days in March 2023 and handed a two-year conditional discharge.

She had held a sign saying "Here to talk, if you want" outside a clinic in Bournemouth.

Tossici-Bolt, leader of the Bournemouth branch of the "40 Days for Life" anti-abortion group, was ordered to pay £20,000 towards court costs and a £26 victim surcharge.