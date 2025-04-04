Russell Brand responds to rape and sexual assault charges

Russell Brand has said he has "never engaged in non-consensual activity" after he was charged with rape, indecent assault, oral rape and two counts of sexual assault.

The Metropolitan Police said the 50-year-old, of Oxfordshire, is accused of raping a woman in the Bournemouth area in 1999 and indecently assaulting a woman in the Westminster area of London in 2001.

The comedian is further accused of orally raping and sexually assaulting a woman in Westminster in 2004. A fourth woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.

In response, Mr Brand said: "I've never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.

"I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I'm incredibly grateful for that."