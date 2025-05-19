Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes poured in from both sides of the aisle for former President Joe Biden on Sunday after his office announced that he has prostate cancer.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery,” said President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

Biden’s former Vice President Kamala Harris took to X to praise her former boss.

“Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time,” she said. “Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery.”

The former Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, added: “Sending love and strength to my friend @JoeBiden.”

“Cancer is the absolute worst,” said Meghan McCain, whose father, the late Republican Sen. John McCain, died of brain cancer. “It is hell. It is incredibly difficult for any family, anywhere that has to deal with it. Wishing nothing but healing, prayers, light and strength to President Biden and his family. I don’t believe times like these are appropriate for politics.”

Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna said on X: “Praying for @JoeBiden and his family to defeat the cancer he’s recently been diagnosed with. He and Jill have always been fighters and I am confident they will meet this challenge with grit and grace.”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was “sorry to see this news. Cancer is truly awful. My Dad passed away in 2021 with cancer. Prays for Joe Biden and his family.”

A spokesperson for the ex-commander-in-chief said on Sunday that the diagnosis was made on Friday after doctors found a small nodule on Biden’s prostate, which needed further evaluation.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the spokesperson added. “The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Joe Biden received tributes from across the political spectrum following his cancer diagnosis ( Getty Images )

Democratic strategist and political commentator Symone Sanders-Townsend said, “Joe Biden is a fine man, a dedicated public servant, a loving father, husband and grandfather. If you’re a praying person like I am, offer one up.”

Gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg also took to X to praise the former president.

“If you have followed my story, you know how much I love @JoeBiden and how much he means to me,” he said. “He is a testament to decency and civility and all that is good about America. Sending President Biden and his family much love as they now pursue medical options.”

Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins said she was “saddened to hear of President Biden’s cancer diagnosis and am wishing him and his family well as he begins treatment.”

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis said he was “praying for his full recovery.”

Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee lamented the “sad news.”

Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, the 2016 vice presidential nominee, said he was “praying for President Biden and his family as they take on this challenge. Americans will be with them every step of the way.”

British journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan took aim at social media users appearing to celebrate the news.

“I’m going to block anyone I see - and there’s already a lot of this vile crap flying around - mocking, celebrating, or playing partisan politics with Joe Biden’s health news,” he said. “The man has served his country for 50yrs and is fighting for his life. Show some bloody respect.”

Former Biden spokesperson TJ Ducklo wrote on the social media platform that “No one in America is stronger than Joe Biden. Mine metastasized to the bones too. Cancer has no f****** idea who it’s dealing with. Betting against Biden has never been and still remains a bad f****** bet.”

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom said, “Our hearts are with President Biden and his entire family right now. A man of dignity, strength, and compassion like his deserves to live a long and beautiful life. Sending strength, healing and prayers his way.”

Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman said Biden “has been a fighter his whole life. He will prevail. Sending Dr. Jill Biden and their family my absolute support.”

Democratic Maryland Governor Wes Moore, seen by some observers as a possible 2028 presidential contender, said, “Dawn and I carry @JoeBiden and his family in our hearts today. He stood with me during some of the toughest times in our state, and we stand with him today. We pray for his strength and a swift recovery.”

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Ken Martin, said, “Like so many of us, Joe Biden is a man of faith. In times like these, our faith carries us through hardship and powers us to persevere. Jen and I are keeping the President and his family in our prayers.”

Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker joined in with the tributes, saying, “President Biden knows that when you get knocked down, you get back up and fight. I join the nation in sending strength to President Biden and his family and hope for a full recovery. We’re with you in this fight, Joe.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “Jeanette and I are united in prayer for the Biden Family during this difficult time.”