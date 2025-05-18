Tributes pour in from across the political spectrum as Joe Biden announces prostate cancer diagnosis
Tributes poured in from both sides of the aisle for former President Joe Biden on Sunday after his office announced that he has prostate cancer.
“Cancer is the absolute worst,” said Meghan McCain, whose father, the late Republican Sen. John McCain, died of brain cancer. “It is hell. It is incredibly difficult for any family, anywhere that has to deal with it. Wishing nothing but healing, prayers, light and strength to President Biden and his family. I don’t believe times like these are appropriate for politics.”
Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna said on X: “Praying for @JoeBiden and his family to defeat the cancer he’s recently been diagnosed with. He and Jill have always been fighters and I am confident they will meet this challenge with grit and grace.”
Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was “sorry to see this news. Cancer is truly awful. My Dad passed away in 2021 with cancer. Prays for Joe Biden and his family.”
A spokesperson for the ex-commander-in-chief said on Sunday that the diagnosis was made on Friday after doctors found a small nodule on Biden’s prostate, which needed further evaluation.
“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.
“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the spokesperson added. “The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”
Democratic strategist and political commentator Symone Sanders-Townsend said, “Joe Biden is a fine man, a dedicated public servant, a loving father, husband and grandfather. If you’re a praying person like I am, offer one up.”
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments