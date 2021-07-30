Joe Biden was caught-off guard on Friday and had to be told there was something on his chin by an aide.

The US president, who was in a meeting with governors and officials, received a card with a hand written note saying: “Sir, there is something on your chin”.

The incident, which happened as his vice president Kamala Harris was addressing officials on the issue of wildfires, was caught on camera —and immediately went viral on social media.

Mr Biden appeared to eventually remove whatever was on his chin, and was seen rubbing his face to remove the speck, and also licking his lips.

Ms Harris continued talking throughout the saga, seemingly unaware that the president had been pictured with the hand written note by an aide.

On Twitter, the mishap was ridiculed by his critics, who refereed to his old-age — a frequent taunt of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Others were more sympathetic and said of the aide: “Wish all people would be this kind”.