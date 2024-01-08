Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden speaks at the historic Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday, 8 January, as part of his efforts to recharge his 2024 campaign for re-election.

The US president is making a speech at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the site of a federal hate crime in 2015 in which nine Black church members were killed by a white supremacist.

Mr Biden is expected to highlight the importance of preserving democratic institutions to combat hate and extremism during his visit.

It comes after a Democratic lawmaker, who was credited with saving Mr Biden’s 2020 campaign, expressed the worry that the president is not breaking through the “MAGA wall” ahead of the likely 2024 rematch with Donald Trump.

Jim Clyburn revived Mr Biden’s 2020 campaign after poor results in the initial contests of Iowa, where he placed fourth, and New Hampshire, where he came in fifth place.

After Mr Clyburn’s powerful endorsement in his home state, Mr Biden won South Carolina and later the nomination.

“I have no problem with the Biden administration and what it has done. My problem is that we have not been able to break through that MAGA wall in order to get to people exactly what this president has done,” Mr Clyburn said on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.