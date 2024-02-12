Jump to content

Watch live: Biden and Jordan’s King Abdullah hold press conference during state visit

Holly Patrick
Monday 12 February 2024 21:21
Watch live as Joe Biden and King Abdullah of Jordan speak at a press conference following a meeting at the White House on Monday, 12 February.

The president held a meeting with the monarch in Washington, in which they were expected to discuss the ongoing effort to free hostages held in Gaza.

It comes after Rafah, in Gaza's south, was pounded by Israeli airstrikes overnight.

Two Israeli hostages were rescued from Rafah overnight following a raid on a heavily guarded apartment which killed at least 67 people, according to a spokesman for the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signalled his intention to carry out a ground offensive on the city, now home to 1.4 million Palestinian refugees who have fled fighting elsewhere.

Rafah, on the border with Egypt, is one of few Palestinian regions not yet targeted by an Israeli ground offensive. and is providing refuge to more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

