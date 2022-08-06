Joe Biden tests negative for Covid after week-long rebound case

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden is once again testing negative for Covid, according to the White House physician.

“The president continues to feel very well,” Dr Kevin O’Connor said in a memo on Saturday.

Mr Biden was put back into isolation this week after testing positive for a rebound case of Covid last Saturday, following his original diagnosis of coronavirus in July.

The White House says it will continue to isolate the president “in an abundance of caution” until he registers a second negative test.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.