Joe Biden tests negative for Covid after week-long rebound case
The White House is waiting for a second test to end Biden’s isolation
Joe Biden is once again testing negative for Covid, according to the White House physician.
“The president continues to feel very well,” Dr Kevin O’Connor said in a memo on Saturday.
Mr Biden was put back into isolation this week after testing positive for a rebound case of Covid last Saturday, following his original diagnosis of coronavirus in July.
The White House says it will continue to isolate the president “in an abundance of caution” until he registers a second negative test.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies