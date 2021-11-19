✕ Close Related video: President Joe Biden visits GM’s Factory ZERO plant in Detroit

Joe Biden will undergo a “routine colonoscopy” today, during which time Vice President Kamala Harris will serve as acting President of the United States.

Mr Biden has to transfer power to Ms Harris as he will be anesthetised during the procedure. There is a small risk anytime someone is placed under anesthesia that they will die from complications with the gas. As such, Mr Biden must transfer power prior to his visit.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki spoke to reporters about Mr Biden’s hospital visit, noting that it was not an emergency and that it was not the first time a president had undergone the procedure.

“As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia,” Ms Psaki said. “The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time.”