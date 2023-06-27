Watch live as Olivia Dalton and Lael Brainard hold White House press briefing

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Olivia Dalton, the White House deputy press secretary, holds Tuesday’s briefing.

She will likely be questioned on the events that unfolded in Russia over the weekend - and the response of Joe Biden’s administration - as well as issues closer to home.

Ms Dalton will also be joined by Lael Brainard.

On Monday, Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby spoke about the aborted Wagner mutiny.

“The United States closely monitored those events, with President Biden receiving literally hour-by-hour updates from his national security team throughout the weekend. And those updates continue for him,” Mr Kirby said yesterday.

“On Saturday morning, the president convened a call with his top national security aides to discuss the developments and any impacts that instability in Russia could have as we prepared for a range of scenarios.

“The President also convened calls with many of our allies and partners throughout the weekend, and those calls continue.

“We also made clear to all our allies and partners that the United States was not involved and would not get involved in these events, and that we view them as internal Russian matters.”