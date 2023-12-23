Joe Rogan left red-faced as he incorrectly blames Trump gaffe on Biden

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Rogan has been left red-faced after he incorrectly blamed one of Donald Trump’s gaffes on President Joe Biden.

The controversial podcast host went on a rant on his show this week, mocking the Democratic president for making “no sense at all” and questioning his mental competence – a favourite pasttime of conservative figures.

In the segment, during an interview with MMA fighter Bo Nickal, Rogan claimed that Mr Biden had recently incorrectly claimed that the US lost the Revolutionary War because “they didn’t have enough airports”.

As the two men cracked up laughing, Rogan even went as far as to say that Mr Biden should be “done” in his role as leader of the country for making the comments.

“Pull him. If you had any other job, and you were talking like that, they would go: ‘Hey, you’re done,’” he said.

But, it turned out that the comments weren’t made by Mr Biden at all – but were actually said by former Republican president Mr Trump.

Joe Rogan made the gaffe while accusing Biden of making a gaffe (Spotify)

And Rogan’s own team was only too willing to fact check about this live on air.

A producer informed the podcast host that, when Mr Biden spoke on the subject, he was actually mocking Mr Trump for his comments.

“It’s not fake but he was referencing Trump saying that,” the producer said.

An awkward moment ensued where Rogan and his guest were forced to sit and listen to the clip.

“The same ‘stable genius’ said the biggest problem we had during the Revolutionary War is we didn’t have enough airports!” Mr Biden is heard saying of Mr Trump.

Rogan was also treated to a video of Mr Trump’s remarks during his Fourth of July speech in 2019 – where he made the gaffe saying that the Army “took over the airports” from the British in the Revolutionary War.

“Our army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do, and at Fort McHenry, under the rockets’ red glare, it had nothing but victory,” he said.

Back in the late 18th century, there was of course no planes – let alone airports – used in the war.

After a humiliating few seconds, Rogan conceded about Mr Trump: “Oh OK, so he f***ed up.”

Nickal also chimed in: “You can tell, too, he sounds a little different. You can tell he messed up his words... That’s the thing about media these days, you’ve got to look into it.”