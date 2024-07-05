Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

President Joe Biden’s cold was worse than previously reported as the president underwent cram sessions during prep ahead of his disasterous debate performance against Donald Trump, according to a new report.

Aides and Biden, 81, himself have blamed the cold and rejected concerns regarding his age and stamina. Two days before the debate, it was so bad Biden could barely speak, the five sources told Politico.

After a short mock debate, the president chose to rest instead of participating in additional sessions that day. Two days before the June 27 debate, Biden took two COVID tests that both came back negative.

The following day was packed with prep, including policy huddles and a smaller mock debate, as aides tried to make up for lost time. Another session was held on Thursday before Biden headed to Atlanta for the debate.

A number of advisors regretted that final session but still couldn’t foresee Biden’s dismal performance.

“All it did was wear him out and muddle things,” one source told the outlet.

President Joe Biden looks on during his debate with Donald Trump in June 2024. New details of how he prepared for the event have been unveiled ( AFP via Getty Images )

Biden’s poor debate has come under heavy scrutiny, leading to calls for him to step aside ahead of the November election.

The criticism of the debate preparation has increased among Biden’s inner circle and targeted two more recent additions to Bidenworld – Anita Dunn, who played CNN moderator Dana Bash during the debate prep sessions, and her husband Bob Bauer, who played former President Donald Trump, Politico noted.

Last Sunday, some Biden family members criticized top aides and argued that they should be removed. Longtime aides are now also sharing their concerns regarding the presence of Hunter Biden in meetings with his father.

Hunter, in return, reportedly blamed some aides for his father’s performance. Politico also noted Hunter remains angry about his guilty verdict on federal gun charges last month.

Hunter has argued for the removal of Bauer and Dunn, Politico reported, but White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients told the outlet that “The President and First Lady have full confidence in their team, including Anita and Bob. There is absolutely no truth to these unfounded and insulting rumors.”

The president spent most of his debate sessions with longtime advisors such as former Chief of Staff Ron Klain, along with aides Mike Donilon and Bruce Reed, according to a Politico report.

Biden’s debate prep started with short sessions on policy and on Trump whenever the president had time – aboard Air Force One during two trips last month, at the White House, and finally at Camp David during the course of six days.

Biden got to Camp David on the Saturday before the debate. That night, the campaign leaked the 14 names of those who would be present for the sessions. But most of them would only be there for one or two days.

The first debate session took place in the Shangri La Theater and ran for about 45 minutes on the Monday before the Thursday debate. A second session that evening went on for an hour in a hangar where a full debate stage had been set up.

Dunn and White House communications director Ben LaBolt acted as the moderators. Most of Biden’s staff sat at a long table behind the mock moderators, while Klain and Donilon sat closer to Biden at their own table.

When Biden came over to the long table, he asked for feedback from everyone there, including the camera operator. Five people told Politico that several aides told Biden to be more aggressive in pushing back on Trump.

But Biden had a bad cold the following morning, which impacted plans for further prep.

President Biden returning from Camp David on July 1. Sources have now detailed how debate prep went before the president’s disastrous performance against Donald Trump ( AP )

There was never a plan to cancel or postpone the debate, Politico noted. Biden’s voice was slightly better on Thursday morning, but Biden’s aides began sharing the news of the cold about an hour into the debate.

The president himself has appeared outwardly resolute to stay in the race but has reportedly shared doubts that he can recover in private.

Biden has also spoken about his foreign travel before the debate as having worn him out, adding that he didn’t listen to his staff about his demanding schedule, saying in a radio interview that he “screwed up.”

Despite Biden offering explanations for his poor performance, it has done little to slow the calls for the 81-year-old to step aside. As Biden was more energetic during a Friday rally, a sign behind the president at the Madison, Wisconsin, event called for him to “pass the torch.”