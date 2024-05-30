Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

US President Joe Biden secretly gave Ukraine permission to strike inside Russia’s borders using US weapons.

Biden gave permission to use American weapons to strike Russia specifically and only close to Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city near Ukraine’s northeastern border with its larger neighbor.

“The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use US weapons for counter-fire purposes in Kharkiv so Ukraine can hit back at Russian forces hitting them or preparing to hit them,” a US official said, according to Politico. They added that US policy on longer range strikes inside Russia “has not changed.”

The official said Ukraine requested this limited change in policy after Russia began its offensive on Kharkiv earlier this month. A second official said the US made the decision in the last few days to allow Ukraine to be more flexible in how it defends itself from attacks close to the border.

Ukraine will now be able to use US rockets and rocket launchers to take down Russian missiles moving toward Kharkiv, to attack troops gathering just over the border close to the city, as well as Russian bombers.

But Ukraine cannot use US weaponry to strike civilian infrastructure or launch long-range missiles, the official said, according to Politico. It also cannot strike military targets far inside Russia’s borders.

