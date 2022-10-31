Jump to content

Biden loses temper during call with Zelensky over military aid

The US president felt that Mr Zelensky could have showed more gratitude after a heated phone call

Bevan Hurley
Monday 31 October 2022 20:04
Comments
Vladimir Putin accuses West of seeking ‘global domination’ through ‘dirty game’ in Ukraine

President Joe Biden lost his temper with Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone call to discuss US military aid for Ukraine in June, according to reports.

Having just approved an additional $1bn for Ukraine, Mr Biden reportedly became angry when Mr Zelensky pressed him for further assistance, according to NBC News.

Mr Biden is said to have raised his voice during the 15 June call while pointing out the US’s generosity towards Ukraine, and said that Mr Zelensky could show more gratitude, people familiar with the call told NBC News.

Mr Biden’s frustrations had reportedly been building for several weeks before the conversation, as Mr Zelensky suggested in public statements that aid wasn’t arriving quickly enough.

The leaders’ relationship has improved in the four months since then, administration officials told the network.

Resistance to US aid to Ukraine has stiffened in recent weeks, with Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy declaring there will be “no blank check” should his party take control of Congress in the midterms.

The Democrats’ Congressional Progressive Caucus also pressed the White House to negotiate directly with Russia, before withdrawing the request.

US President Joe Biden reportedly lost his temper during a phone call with the Ukrainian leader (file photo)

(White House photo)

Mr Biden has reportedly been discussing asking Congress for around $50bn in additional funding in the lame-duck session after November’s midterms.

According to figures from the State Department, the US has provided more than $20bn in security assistance since Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014.

The Biden Administration has sent around $17.6bn since the start of the 2022 war in February.

As Ukraine has clawed back significant parcels of territory from the Russians in recent weeks, Russia has stepped up missile strikes on key infrastructure and civilian targets.

The Independent has sought comment from the White House.

