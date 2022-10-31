Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
Democrats are still in contention to hold the Senate, but races have tightened heading into midterms’ final week
Barack Obama campaigns for Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.
According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.
However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8 November – as is expected based on current polling – he and Mr Walker will be forced into a January runoff election.
Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama is continuing his late-in-the-game tour of crucial states as the Democrats try and drive up voter enthusiasm and turnout among their base. Many in the party worry that Joe Biden’s flagging approval rating is a sign that voters who broadly agree with his administration’s agenda are still insufficiently motivated to vote on 8 November, raising the prospect that several Republicans could win key races thanks to an “enthusiasm gap”.
Obama goes viral with Ron Johnson takedown
A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.
Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.
Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.
“Some of you here are on Social Security. Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security?” Mr Obama asked the crowd.
“Because they worked for it. They worked hard jobs for it. They have chapped hands for it. They had long hours and sore backs and bad knees to get that Social Security.”
Oliver O’Connell reports.
Barack Obama's fiery takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views
Former president praised for comments at rally for Senate candidate Mandela Barnes
What if the Democrats keep control of Congress?
It might seem like an unlikely idea, even an outlandish one, but it’s far from impossible that the Democrats will buck historical precedent and hold both chambers of Congress in this year’s elections. The current odds are not in their favour as far as the House goes, but given Joe Biden’s approval rating, the party is hardly performing as badly as it could be.
So what if they somehow manage it? Here’s John Bowden to run through what another Democratic Congress would mean for abortion rights, voting rights, and the economy:
Inside the new Democratic Congress if the party pulls off a major midterm win
If Joe Biden’s party pulls off a majority, it will provide a shock to the DC political class and change the game for his legislative agenda, John Bowden writes
Why isn’t Covid an issue in the midterms campaign?
If current trends hold, every week, about as many Americans will be killed by Covid as died during the 9/11 attacks. The latter tragedy defined an era of US and global politics, but the rolling crisis of Covid seems to have faded into the background politically this midterm season, thanks to a mixture of lukewarm public health messaging, fatigue among the public and a deeper, baked-in political dysfunction and shallowness in Washington.
It’s a dynamic that leaves those still suffering from Covid, or those most at risk of catching it, feeling like they have to fend for themselves. People are still dying, and matters of great importance are still being decided about coronavirus, yet if you looked at the headlines, you would scarcely know it.
Josh Marcus has this look at what’s going on – and what’s not being discussed.
Thousands are still dying of Covid. Why isn't anybody talking about it amid midterms?
Covid has killed a over million Americans and profoundly changed society, so why isn’t it a major issue this midterm season? Josh Marcus investigates
Obama-Biden rally scheduled for Saturday
Barack Obama has already won praise for his performances so far on his return to the campaign trail in the last furlong of the midterms – and now he’s going the whole hog with a rally alongside his former deputy, the current president:
Luria leads on Jan 6 committee in final campaign ads
Of all the members of the January 6 committee still in the running for re-election, Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria is the most vulnerable, running to keep a swing district in Virginia where she managed a surprise win in 2018.
In what’s likely to be her closing ad of the cycle, she puts the crisis of democracy that the committee is tackling front-and-centre – a move that has the advantage of avoiding any discussion of Joe Biden’s agenda and performance without actually rejecting or criticising him.
Catch up: what you need to know about the midterms
If you’re just tuning into the midterm election cycle, there’s a lot to get your head around. Which are the most important races, what are the top issues, and when and how will people be voting?
To catch you up, Gustaf Kilander has this explainer.
When are the midterm elections?
Midterms date
Extreme ex-Trump aide runs racial scaremongering ad in Georgia
Stephen Miller, the former Trump administration aide who opposes almost all immigration and has repeatedly propagated the “great replacement” conspiracy theory that imagines a concerted plot to overwhelm white people by “importing” demographic groups with higher birth rates, is hitting Georgia voters with a radio ad via his far-right America First Legal advocacy group.
In it, he warns them of “the left’s anti-white bigotry”, and claims that the Democratic Party is essentially engaged in a racist project against all whites. (It’s worth noting that both of the state’s major-party Senate candidates are Black.)
Have a listen:
Obama on the trail
Barack Obama has unveiled an extended list of campaign appearances taking him across the Democrats’ frontline Senate and gubernatorial races, with four more appearances in Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania scheduled this week:
Sean Patrick Maloney: Accepting election results is “the American way"
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, who heads up the Democrats’ difficult campaign to hold their House majority but finds himself in a difficult re-election race of his own, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to discuss the rising threat of political violence and the prospect that the outcome of the elections – especially on the House front – could be dire for his party.
On the results, he said that accepting defeat in an election is “the American way”, drawing a contrast with Republicans who are already raising doubts about whether the election can be deemed fair if they lose.
He also had this to say about the GOP’s claims that elections are vulnerable to meddling: “Let's not pretend for a minute that both sides have the same amount of accountability for the loss of confidence in our elections. One side has been out there for a couple of years now doing everything they can to pretend Joe Biden didn't win fair and square when he did. And that's the difference.”
Warnock hits Walker on insulin
At a rally also featuring Barack Obama, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock Warnock criticised remarks made by Walker during a debate on 14 October. Walker, who came under fire after two women claimed the pro-life former NFL star paid for their abortions, hinted that diabetic patients concerned about insulin prices should “eat right.”
“We live in a state where 11 per cent of the adults have diabetes,” Mr Warnock said on Friday. “When I pointed out the ways in which there are bad corporate actors who are gouging a drug that people need that’s been around for 100 years, do you know what my opponent said? He said they just need to “eat right.”
Mr Warnock added, “You actually have to know stuff to do this job,” as the crowd applauded.
Andrew Blanco reports.
Warnock hits Walker over insulin comments during rally
“When I pointed out the ways in which there are bad corporate actors who are gouging [insulin], do you know what my opponent said? He said they just need to “eat right,”’ Mr Warnock said at a rally
