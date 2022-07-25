Jump to content
Sen. Manchin isolating after positive COVID test

Sen. Joe Manchin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms

Via AP news wire
Monday 25 July 2022 15:48
Biden Global Commitments
Sen. Joe Manchin has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the West Virginia lawmaker tweeted Monday.

The 74-year-old Democrat said he's fully vaccinated and boosted.

“I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians," he said.

Manchin’s absence could impact voting in the Senate later this week. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are able to vote remotely by proxy, but members of the U.S. Senate are not.

Lawmakers are expected to take a final vote on a bill to boost semiconductor production in the United States this week. The bill making its way through the Senate is a top priority of the Biden administration.

The legislation would add about $79 billion to the deficit over 10 years, mostly as a result of new grants and tax breaks that would subsidize the cost that computer chip manufacturers incur when building or expanding chip plants in the United States.

