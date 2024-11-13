Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Joe Rogan has divulged a list of what he called “hilarious” requirements that Vice President Kamala Harris had in order to appear on his show.

In Tuesday’s episode, the podcaster revealed that he and the Harris campaign had “multiple conversations” about her potential appearance on the show and that he gave her an “open invitation” to come by.

But, a series of demands from her campaign ultimately blocked the interview from going ahead, Rogan claimed.

“They had requirements on things she didn’t want to talk about,” he said. “She didn’t want to talk about marijuana legalization — which I thought was hilarious.”

Rogan understood that she wanted to avoid the subject because of her record as a prosecutor.

“She put a lot of people in jail for weed — 1,500 apparently, allegedly,” Rogan said.

Comedian Adrienne Iapalucci, who was a guest on Tuesday’s show, retorted: “That’s not really that many though.”

As San Francisco district attorney, Harris oversaw roughly 1,900 convictions for marijuana-related offenses, The Mercury News reported.

Podcast host Joe Rogan celebrated Donald Trump’s win on his podcast after endorsing the former president. In Tuesday’s episode, he divulged the Harris campaign’s requirements for appearing on his show ( PowerfulJRE / YouTube )

However, on the campaign trail, she made her stance clear: she wants to legalize it.

​​“I just feel strongly people should not be going to jail for smoking weed. And we know historically what that has meant and who has gone to jail,” she said on “All the Smoke” podcast.

In 2019, when she first ran for president, Harris had been asked about her stance on weed, saying: “Look, I joke about it, I have joked about it. Half my family is from Jamaica. Are you kidding me?”

Rogan previously spoke out days before the November 5 election .about other apparent conditions for a sitdown with Harris.

Not only would he have to travel to interview the vice president, meeting her wherever she was, but the interview could only last one hour, he said at the time.

Donald Trump, by contrast, sat for a three-hour long interview with the podcaster in late October. Rogan ended up endorsing Trump one day before election day.