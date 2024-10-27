Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Donald Trump appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience on Friday, where the host informed the former president that the reason for the amount of scrutiny he faces in the press is because of all the “wild s***” he says.

The former president sat down with Rogan for close to three hours in his Austin, Texas studio, delaying his rally in Traverse City, Michigan later on Friday.

Rogan and Trump spoke about a wide variety of issues during the hours-long chat, with Rogan challenging Trump to provide evidence for his baseless stolen election claims. The two also discussed the health of President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump appears on the Joe Rogan Experience where the podcast talked about the “wild s***” the former president says ( Screenshot / The Joe Rogan Experience )

The ex-commander-in-chief said during the interview that he doesn’t know why he gets more attention in the media than other politicians.

“I always got more publicity than other people, and it wasn’t like I was trying. In fact, I don’t know exactly why, maybe you can tell me,” Trump told Rogan.

“Oh, I can definitely tell you. You said a lot of wild s***,” Rogan told Trump.

“Maybe,” Trump responded, laughing.

“You said a lot of wild s*** and then CNN, in their brilliance, by highlighting your wild s*** made you much more popular,” Rogan claimed. “And they boost you in the polls because people were tired of someone talking in this bulls***, prepared politician lingo and even if they didn’t agree with you, they at least knew, whoever that guy is, that’s him. That’s really him.”

The comedian went on to say, “When you see certain people talk, certain people in the public eye, you don’t know who they are. You have no idea who they are. It’s very difficult to know.”

He added: “You see them in conversations, they have these preplanned answers, they say everything as if it’s rehearsed, you never get to the meat of it. One of the beautiful things about you is you freeball.”

Rogan also lauded Trump’s comedic timing, pointing to when he responded to Hillary Clinton during a 2016 debate that she’d “be in jail” if he was president.

“You need at least the attitude of a comedian when you’re doing this business,” Trump responded. “This is a very dangerous business.”

During other parts of the interview, Trump failed to provide any evidence for his claims that the 2020 election was stolen, he suggested getting rid of the federal income tax, he indicated that he thinks there may be life on Mars, and he said he doesn’t trust the polls.