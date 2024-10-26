Election 2024 live: Trump attacks ‘stupid women’ critics in outburst during 3-hour Joe Rogan interview
Former president Donald Trump spoke for hours to Joe Rogan on his hit podcast
Donald Trump hit out at “stupid women” as he accused political commentators of distorting his comments in the run-up to the election.
In a three-hour interview with the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, he appeared to single out MSNBC’s Joy Reid and others for allegedly making up his comments on the campaign trail.
“Some of these women, they’re so stupid,” he said blasting the “crooked” press.
Before adding: “Whoopi loved me”.
Trump also described CBS’s editing of Kamala Harris as the biggest scandal in broadcasting history. Calling it “election interference and fraud”, he claimed Ms Harris gave an answer a “child wouldn’t give”.
“Could you imagine them doing that for me?” he asked.
It came as Harris appeared alongside pop superstar Beyonce and country music veteran Willie Nelson in Houston, Texas, for a rally focused on the future of reproductive rights.
“I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother, a mother who cares deeply about the world my children, and all of our children are living in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies,” Beyonce said.
Meanwhile on Friday, Trump told supporters at his rally in Traverse City, Michigan, he would be “two hours” late, despite having already kept them waiting for over an hour.
Trump describes lying on the floor covered in blood on Rogan podcast
Trump said it was “more surreal” to be standing inside the White House after first being elected than his assassination attempt in July.
“That should have been surreal,” he said of the failed assassination.
“When I was laying on the ground, I knew exactly what was going on, I knew exactly where I’d been hit.
“They were saying you were hit all over the place, because there was so much blood from the ear.”
He tells Joe Rogan “You would know that better than anyone right? When your ear gets torn up?”
Rogan agrees: “Yeh ears bleed a lot.”
Trump continues: “When that happened I really knew where I was. I knew exactly what happened I said I wasn’t hit anywhere else. But with the presidency - it was a very surreal experience.”
Woodward and Bernstein speak out on Washington Post decision not to endorse either candidate
Veteran journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, who broke the Watergate scandal, have condemned their former publication The Washington Post, following the news that the title would not be endorsing a candidate in the 2024 election.
"We respect the traditional independence of the editorial page, but this decision 11 days out from the 2024 presidential election ignores the Washington Post's own overwhelming reportorial evidence on the threat Donald Trump poses to democracy,” the pair said in a newly released joint statement.
“Under Jeff Bezos’s ownership, the Washington Post’s news operation has used its abundant resources to rigorously investigate the danger and damage a second Trump presidency could cause to the future of American democracy and that makes this decision even more surprising and disappointing, especially this late in the electoral process."
ICYMI: Beyonce full remarks at Harris rally in Houston
Harris and Beyonce embrace in Texas
Trump accuses Harris of being ‘out partying’ after leaving supporters waiting three hours to do Rogan podcast
Donald Trump accused Kamala Harris of being “out partying” with Beyonce while war was going on in the Middle East, after being three hours late to a rally in Michigan because of a podcast recording.
The former president was due to address crowds in Traverse City at 7.30pm local time but did not take to the stage until around 10.30pm.
Rally-goers appear to leave in Michigan while Trump is still speaking
Beyonce endorses Harris for president at Texas rally ‘not as a celebrity… but as a mother’
Music superstar Beyonce joined Kamala Harris onstage at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas, telling the crowds of adoring fans she was there not as a celebrity, but “as a mother.”
The Freedom singer was joined by her former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland as she entered the Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, to screams and cheers from supporters.
Trump still reminding supporters of his McDonald's campaign stunt
Trump makes supporters listen to Ave Maria while medics help rally-goer
Donald Trump halted his remarks in Michigan to let medics help a rallygoer, suggesting crowds might like to listen to a song while they waited.
“Should we listen to a nice song while we wait? Okay, Ave Maria by Pavarotti,” he said “I want The doctors to take their time.”
The former president stood onstage swaying to the music, before beginning again.
Trump claims Harris campaign called him a ‘dictator... evil genius’ and a 'dumb son of a b****’
In Michigan, Trump reeled off the methods of attack the Harris campaign had allegedly taken against him.
“Kamala Harris is leading a hate campaign. Got a new thing, you know?” he said. “I think now they’re calling me a dictator.”
“So they started off where I was a dictator. None of it worked. And they went to, he’s an evil genius that didn’t work. Then they went, he’s a dumb son of a bitch that didn’t last long, that didn’t last too long. Then they went back to the dictator stuff.
“They don’t know what they’re doing, those poor people, those poor lost souls. They’re like lost souls.”
Harris recently said she believed her political rival was a “fascist,” following reports that Trump had once told White House officials he “needed generals like Hitler.” Such reports were later confirmed by his former chief of staff John Kelly.
