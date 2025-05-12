Mysterious exploding bird epidemic ‘horrifying’ Bay Area neighborhood
PG&E, the regional power company, said it was aware of the issue and is investigating to determine whether or not its power lines are playing any role in the mysterious bird deaths
Why are birds exploding in Richmond, California?
That's the question residents would like answered as birds are dying at what they say is an alarming rate, according to ABC 7.
Local residents described the bird deaths as "very traumatic" and "really violent."
In one video, captured by a Ring security camera, a loud pop can be heard out of frame just before the lifeless body a bird falls to the ground.
Residents have described the sound as reminiscent of a BB gun or a firecracker, and they told ABC 7 that they've been hearing the noise far too often for it to be coincidence.
Birds began exploding in the area several months ago, and at least 13 birds have died since it started, according to ABC 7.
Resident Maximilian Bolling told ABC 7 he believes that problem may be the result of a missing protective seal or insulator on nearby power lines. He said he and other residents have voiced their concerns to PG&E, the regional power company, but said nothing has been done to address them so far.
"[Utility workers] looked up from the ground and said it was fine," Bolling told the broadcaster.
PG&E told ABC 7 that it is aware of the situation, and has launched an investigation to determine whether or not its infrastructure is contributing to the local bird deaths.
Residents are encouraging each other to document instances of bird deaths. Locals have gone so far as to hang up fliers warning passerby of danger from above and instructing them to document any dead birds they notice.
While hearing birds exploding overhead is concerning enough by itself, the resident are also concerned that if the issue is electrical in nature, it could contribute to another serious issue for Californians: wildfires.
"It's cooler and wetter now, but if it happens in the summer, it could easily catch fire," Bolling told ABC 7. "We want this to be solved before that happens."
