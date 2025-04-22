A grandmother and her two grandchildren had a narrow escape after a manhole exploded as they made their way home from an Easter egg hunt in upstate New York.

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department has released video footage of the moment the manhole exploded on Saturday afternoon (19 April).

Thankfully, no one was injured.

A fire service spokesman said: “A manhole halfway down the block as well as another on the corner of Academy and Church Streets had also exploded very narrowly missing three pedestrians. Thankfully no injuries were reported.

“Companies found high levels of carbon monoxide in multiple buildings and the occupants of all the buildings on that block were evacuated until the gas levels could be mitigated.”