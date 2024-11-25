Joe Rogan accused of pushing Russian propaganda by Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko has accused Joe Rogan of pushing Russian propaganda on his podcast.

On the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan hosted music producer Scott Storch and the pair discussed their relief that Donald Trump won the presidential election.

The conversation turned to President Joe Biden’s decision to supply American-made, long-range missiles to Ukraine for use in its war against Russia – a decision that Rogan claimed “could start World War III.”

“I feel safer knowing that Trump is in office,” Storch said.

“What I don’t feel safer about is that now they’re launching missiles into Russia,” Rogan replied.

“How are you allowed to do that when you’re on the way out? [There] should be like some sort of, like, a pause for like significant actions that could potentially start World War III.”

“Yeah, Putin should not have invaded Ukraine, yes, 100 percent, but don’t start World War III,” Rogan added, referring to Biden.

open image in gallery Ukrainian boxing icon Wladimir Klitschko said Rogan is ‘pushing Russian propaganda’ on his podcast ( Getty )

The podcaster’s comments outraged boxing icon Klitschko, who shared a statement in an Instagram video.

“You talk about these American weapons being sent to Ukraine, which you believe will lead to the third World War,” he said, addressing Rogan directly.

“So, let me tell you that you’re repeating Russian propaganda. Putin’s Russia is in trouble, so they want to scare you and people like you.”

He added: “Putin’s Russia wants to destroy Ukraine quietly, they want America to stay quiet. Not great, but quiet. A great America is not an America that abandons countries that defend freedom with their lives.”

open image in gallery Podcast host Joe Rogan claimed Biden could trigger World War III ( PowerfulJRE / YouTube )

Klitschko, whose brother Vitali Klitschko is the mayor of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, ended his statement by offering to appear on Rogan’s podcast so the two can discuss the war “like free men.”

Rogan endorsed Donald Trump in the final hours of the 2024 race after hosting him for a three-hour podcast episode.

The interview with Trump – who has claimed he would end the Russia-Ukraine conflict “within one day” – has since clocked up more than 50 million views on YouTube.

Rogan has since been pictured with Trump at Madison Square Garden during the UFC 309 event on November 16.

open image in gallery Trump with Joe Rogan at Madison Square Garden on November 16. Rogan endorsed Trump in the 2024 race ( Getty Images )

Last week, Biden gave his permission for Ukraine to use “long-range “ missiles to strike targets deep within Russia, despite Vladimir Putin describing such a move as an act of war.

The weapons are likely to be used in response to North Korea’s decision to send thousands of troops to Russia in support of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and comes after months of pressure from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky had argued the US ban made it impossible for Ukraine to try to stop Russian attacks on its cities and electrical grids.

Trump is said to be “very concerned” about the escalation in fighting between Russia and Ukraine, his pick for national security adviser Mike Waltz told Fox News on Sunday.

Waltz added that the war must be brought “to a responsible end.”