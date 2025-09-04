DOJ reveals items taken from John Bolton’s house during FBI raid including folders labeled ‘Trump I-IV’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Justice Department has revealed items taken from the home of John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, during a recent FBI raid, including folders labeled “Trump I-IV.”

Federal agents combed through Bolton’s home in Bethesda, Maryland, last month in search of classified information. The former advisor has not been charged with a crime.

According to court documents made public by the DOJ on Thursday, the FBI was looking for, in part, documents that “appear to be classified” that relate to Bolton’s stint at the White House during Trump’s first term.

In the search, the agency said it found typed documents in folders labeled “Trump I-IV,” a white binder labeled “Statements and Reflections to Allied Strikes” and four boxes containing printed daily activities.

open image in gallery The DOJ has revealed items taken from the home of John Bolton, President Donald Trump's former national security advisor, during a recent FBI raid, including folders labeled 'Trump I-IV' ( Reuters/Getty )

open image in gallery Federal agents combed through Bolton’s home in Bethesda, Maryland, last month in search of classified information ( Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images )

Federal agents also seized two iPhones, a hard drive, two USB drives, a Dell Precision Tower computer, a Dell XPS laptop and a Dell Inspiron computer.

Bolton’s lawyer said in a statement published by CNN on Thursday the seized documents are “ordinary records of a 40-year career serving this country at the State Department, as an Assistant Attorney General, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and National Security Advisor.”

The Independent has reached out to Bolton’s political action committee for comment about the content of the folders labeled “Trump I-IV.”

open image in gallery Federal agents seized two iPhones, a hard drive, two USB drives, a Dell Precision Tower computer, a Dell XPS laptop and a Dell Inspiron computer ( Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images )

Trump announced he had tapped Bolton for the role of national security advisor in March 2018. But their relationship quickly soured, culminating in a social media post by Trump in September 2019, announcing that Bolton had been fired. The president said he “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration.”

Bolton has since emerged as an outspoken Trump critic, specifically over the president’s approach to Russia. Bolton published a memoir, “The Room Where it Happened,” in June 2020, which described Trump as uninformed about foreign policy.

open image in gallery Bolton’s lawyer said the seized documents are 'ordinary records' ( Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images )

The book’s publication was initially delayed after the Trump administration filed a lawsuit claiming Bolton breached his contract by failing to complete a pre-publication review for classified information.

Bolton mentioned the FBI raid on his home in a recent op-ed published by the Washington Examiner.

“President Donald Trump’s Ukraine policy is no more coherent today than it was last Friday when his administration executed search warrants against my home and office,” Bolton wrote.