The FBI has raided the home of John Bolton, Donald Trump's former national security advisor outside of Washington, D.C., on Friday (August 22).

Pictures shot by The Independent show several law enforcement vehicles parked outside with FBI agents moving in and out of the property in Bethesda, Maryland.

FBI Director Kash Patel tweeted: “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.”

The investigation involves the handling of classified documents, the Associated Press reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Bolton, who has become a critic of Trump’s, was not at home during the raid.