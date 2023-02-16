Jump to content

Senator John Fetterman checks himself into Walter Reed Medical Center to treat ‘severe’ depression

Pennsylvania senator suffered a stroke last year

John Bowden
Washington DC
Thursday 16 February 2023 19:46
Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman released from D.C. hospital after clear test results

Pennsylvania’s new senator checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in order to receive treatment for “severe” clinical depression, his office said on Thursday.

John Fetterman has experienced periods of depression throughout his life, the statement continued, which added that he was receiving treatment.

“Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression. While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” his office said.

The senator “will soon be back to himself”, the statement concluded.

Mr Fetterman suffered a stroke last year and was voluntarily hospitalised after feeling lightheaded earlier this month.

More follows...

