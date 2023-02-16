Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pennsylvania’s new senator checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in order to receive treatment for “severe” clinical depression, his office said on Thursday.

John Fetterman has experienced periods of depression throughout his life, the statement continued, which added that he was receiving treatment.

“Last night, Senator John Fetterman checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to receive treatment for clinical depression. While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” his office said.

The senator “will soon be back to himself”, the statement concluded.

Mr Fetterman suffered a stroke last year and was voluntarily hospitalised after feeling lightheaded earlier this month.

More follows...