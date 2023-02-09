John Fetterman rushed to hospital amid concerns he may have suffered a new stroke

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Senator John Fetterman has been rushed to the hospital after he started feeling "lightheaded", his office said.

A spokesperson for the Democrat, 53, said on Wednesday night: "Towards the end of the Senate Democratic retreat today, Senator John Fetterman began feeling lightheaded.

"He left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to The George Washington University Hospital.

"Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stoke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation. He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family."

The Democrat from Pennsylvania had previously suffered a near-fatal stroke in May but refused to drop out of a tight Senate race in which he ultimately defeated Republican candidate Mehmet Oz.

