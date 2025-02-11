Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic Rep. John Larson abruptly froze while giving a speech on the House floor on Monday, causing worry over his health but something staffers attributed to “an adverse reaction to a new medication.”

The Connecticut lawmaker was in the middle of a five-minute speech talking about concerns about Social Security privacy under the new Trump administration when his body language suddenly shifted from engaged to vacant.

For approximately six seconds, Larson, 76, stood at the microphone and stared forward. He seemingly struggled to get out a few words before going completely silent for another 20 seconds.

Democratic representative John Larson froze in the middle of giving a speech on the House floor on Monday ( CPSAN )

Larson slowly picked up where he left off and finished his speech with significantly less energy and cadence.

A clip of the moment circulated on social media that led some people to raise concerns for Larson’s health as they compared the moment to similar episodes former Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell experienced.

A spokesperson for Larson’s office said in a statement that the Democrat “had what was likely an adverse reaction to a new medication” and received tests administered by the House Attending Physician “out of an abundance of caution.”

The spokesperson did not elaborate on what medication may have caused the adverse reaction.

Larson “participated in multiple meetings in his office and was alert and engaged,” the spokesperson added. “The Congressman remains in touch with his staff and in good spirits.”

Larson has represented Connecticut’s first district, which includes the state capital, since 1999. He formerly chaired the House Democratic Caucus and serves as the ranking member for the Subcommittee on Social Security – a topic he is passionate about.

During his speech on Monday, Larson was taking issue with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency accessing sensitive payment information in the Treasury Department system – specifically how it may impact Social Security.

“Privacy is something that Americans value, data is something that billionaires can turn into money and so Mr. Speaker, we need to know what role Elon Musk and DOGE – or I call it dodge, because they dodge accountability, will have with the [Social Security Administration] and with everyone’s hard-earned benefits,” Larson said.

The Democrat called out Musk for trying to access data despite being “in an unauthorized position, not approved by the Senate with no accountability”.

Lawmakers such as Larson have raised major concerns about DOGE making cuts to Social Security – although President Donald Trump promised not to touch Social Security benefits on the campaign trail and the White House reiterated that last week.