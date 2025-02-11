Democratic Rep. John Larson suffers medical emergency midway through House speech

Democratic Rep. John Larson froze mid-sentence after suffering a medical emergency delivering a speech on the House floor.

Footage shows Larson, 76, discussing his concerns about Social Security, when he suddenly stops talking and his eyes widen.

A spokesperson for the Democrat East Hartford Congressman revealed he had suffered an adverse reaction to his new medication on Monday (10 February).

The spokesperson confirmed Larson went on to participate in multiple meetings in his office following the episode and thanked people for their well wishes.