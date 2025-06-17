Jon Stewart tears into Fox News host for saying Trump’s ‘military parade/quinceañera’ should scare Iranian leaders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart roasted a Fox News host for saying Trump’s military parade should leave Iran’s supreme leader quaking in fear.

Stewart began his show telling viewers he intended it to be “a very fun show [...] where we were going to talk about little Kim Jon Trump and his big military parade/quinceañera,” but things took a turn, he said, in reference to the horrific shootings in Minnesota at the weekend.

The tragedy did not stop him from poking fun at Trump’s parade while also speaking about the resounding success of the No Kings nationwide protests against the administration.

“No Kings appears to be a rousing success, and the military’s failure to succeed in its grandiose objectives can be described in really this one Fox News clip. And I promise you, we did not edit this in any way,” Stewart said before playing coverage of Saturday’s parade from the network.

Trump’s team claimed that 250,000 supporters watched his military parade, whereas the ‘No Kings’ protests drew crowds of at least 4 million, experts say – a protest against what organizers describe as President Donald Trump’s authoritarian agenda.

In the Fox News clip, Marc Thiessen said: “If I was the ayatollah watching Fox News coverage, which I hope he is of this parade, I would be very frightened and I would be thinking twice about whether I want to retaliate against the United States.”

His comments came as the camera lingered on a soldier smiling and waving to a jovial crowd from a tank.

He winced and took a long pause after re-watching the news segment on his show and said, “The ayatollah would be frightened? [...] they’re waving,” while making a gimmick hand gesture.

Jon Stewart has ripped into Fox News' coverage of Trump's ‘unthreatening’ military parade ( The Daily Show )

“Does the ayatollah know the Americans have obtained [...] jazz hands? Surrender or dance!” he jeered.

Stewart also joked about a pride parade attracting more followers that featured “gay robot dogs that defense secretary Hegseth wouldn’t allow to serve openly in our army.”

The comedian went on to mock the president further over the military parade, which Trump claimed “had a fantastic audience and was supposed to rain.”

“Nothing says ‘I just turned 79’ like shouting about how the weather forecast was wrong,” Stewart joked.