Jon Tester, Montana Democratic Senator, announces he will run for re-election in 2024
The Montana farmer is one of three Democratic Senators who represents a state that Donald Trump won twice
Senator Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, announced he will run for re-election in 2024, setting up one of the marquee races in a presidential year.
Mr Tester, a Democrat who won his first Senate race in 2006, made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
“Montanans need a fighter that will hold our government accountable and demand Washington stand up for veterans and lower costs for families,” he tweeted. “I will always fight to defend our Montana values. Let's get to work.”
Democrats had hoped that Mr Tester, 66, would seek another term given the fact that Montana has become increasingly Republican.
Mr Tester--along with Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Joe Manchin of West Virginia--is one of three Democrats who represents a state that voted for former president Donald Trump twice. Mr Brown has announced he will seek re-election but Mr Manchin, who represents a state where Mr Trump won every county, has yet to announce his intentions.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies