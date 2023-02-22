Jon Tester, Montana Democratic Senator, announces he will run for re-election in 2024

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Senator Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat, announced he will run for re-election in 2024, setting up one of the marquee races in a presidential year.

Mr Tester, a Democrat who won his first Senate race in 2006, made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“Montanans need a fighter that will hold our government accountable and demand Washington stand up for veterans and lower costs for families,” he tweeted. “I will always fight to defend our Montana values. Let's get to work.”

Democrats had hoped that Mr Tester, 66, would seek another term given the fact that Montana has become increasingly Republican.

Mr Tester--along with Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Joe Manchin of West Virginia--is one of three Democrats who represents a state that voted for former president Donald Trump twice. Mr Brown has announced he will seek re-election but Mr Manchin, who represents a state where Mr Trump won every county, has yet to announce his intentions.