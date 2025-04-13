Fire intentionally set at home of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro forcing evacuations (cloned)
Police evacuated Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family from the governor’s official residence after someone set fire to the building. No one was injured
A fire broke out at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s home Saturday night, in what police believe was an “act of arson.”
Shapiro said he and his family were woken up just after 2 a.m. to state police banging on their door after an unknown person set fire to the governor’s residence in Harrisburg. Crews evacuated the family and no one was injured. While the investigation was ongoing, state police say they are “prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson.”
“The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police,” Shapiro said in a post on X. “Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.”
Shapiro and his wife, Lori, have four children.
The fire broke out overnight on the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which Shapiro and his family had celebrated at the governor's official residence in the state capital of Harrisburg. Shapiro had shared a photo of his family’s Seder table just hours prior.
Police gave no other details about the cause.
The fire caused a “significant amount of damage” to a portion of the residence, state police said. Shapiro was in a different part of the residence when the fire was lit.
As of Sunday, fire damage is still visible on the residence’s south side, primarily to a large room often used for entertaining crowds and art displays. There was still a police presence early Sunday afternoon as yellow tape cordoned off an alleyway and an officer led a dog outside a iron security fence.
State police are leading a multiagency investigation. There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Shapiro, a Democrat, was once considered a front-runner for Kamala Harris’s running mate. The 51-year-old is also an expected contender for the White House in 2028.
Last month, Shapiro joined a coalition of governors and attorneys general suing President Donald Trump’s administration after it cut $12 billion in federal funds for COVID-19 initiatives and various other nationwide public health projects.