A fire broke out at Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s home on Saturday night, in what police believe was an “act of arson.”

Shapiro said he and his family were woken up just after 2 a.m. to state police banging on their door after an unknown person set fire to the governor’s residence. Crews evacuated the family and no one was injured.

“The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police,” Shapiro said in a post on X. “Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.”

The fire broke out overnight on the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which Shapiro and his family had celebrated at the governor's official residence in the state capital of Harrisburg. State police said in a statement that, while the investigation was ongoing, they were “prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson.”

Police gave no other details about the cause.

open image in gallery A fire at the home of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro caused damage, but nobody was hurt, police said ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The fire caused a “significant amount of damage” to a portion of the residence, state police said. Shapiro and his family had been in a different part of the residence, police said.

As of Sunday, fire damage is still visible on the residence’s south side, primarily to a large room often used for entertaining crowds and art displays. There was still a police presence early Sunday afternoon as yellow tape cordoned off an alleyway and an officer led a dog outside a iron security fence.

State police are leading a multiagency investigation. The agency offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.