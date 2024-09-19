Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro suffered an embarrassing fail when he tried to promote a new state law allowing customers to buy canned alcoholic cocktails from convenience stores – but forgot his ID.

The 51-year-old – who had been in the running to join Kamala Harris on the Democratic party ticket before Tim Walz was selected as her running mate – paid a visit to Duncannon Rutter’s gas station in Central Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Under the new bipartisan liquor legislation, signed last month, the sale of canned cocktails has been expanded up to 12.5 per cent ABV, meaning that convenience stores, grocery stores, gas stations and hotels can now sell the drinks to customers to consume off premises.

But, Shapiro found himself being possibly one of the first consumers in the state to be denied a canned alcoholic cocktail under the new law.

In footage obtained by CBS21, the Democrat was seen inside the gas station, picking up canned Surfside tea and vodka beverages.

But, the 51-year-old governor was then seen putting the drinks back on the shelf after clocking he’d forgotten his identification.

He appeared to joke with staff about the fail, before leaving empty handed.

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro was marking a new state law relaxing the sale of canned alcoholic cocktails ( AP )

The governor’s office confirmed Shapiro put the alcohol back and no one purchased the drink for him, The Hill reported.

“You can now buy your ready-to-drink canned cocktails at your local grocery store or gas station,” Shapiro said on the day. “Boosting our economy and protecting tax payers, this reform is projected to raise $137 million in new revenue.”

Pennsylvania has some of the strictest alcohol laws in the US.

They date back to 1933 when governor Gifford Pinchot – who believed drinking alcohol was a sin – created the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to regulate sales.

While Congress rolled back Prohibition, Pennsylvania maintained a tight grip on its alcohol restrictions.

Lawmakers have since attempted to relax the state’s restrictions and bring them in line with the 21st century.

Prior to the new state law, hard liquor could only be sold in Pennsylvania through state-run stores, while local grocery stores could only sell customers beer and wine.