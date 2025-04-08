Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Justice Department plans to dismantle a unit dedicated to enforcing cryptocurrency regulations just as President Donald Trump’s crypto venture raises hundreds of millions after stablecoin launch, according to a memo.

The National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team “shall be disbanded effective immediately,” an April 7 memo from the office of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche states.

“The Justice Department will no longer pursue litigation or enforcement actions that have the effect of superimposing regulatory frameworks on digital assets while President Trump's actual regulators do this work outside the punitive criminal justice framework,” the document, first reported by Fortune, says.

The move comes as the department works to comply with Trump’s January executive order aiming to protect the ability of citizens and private-sector entities to “access and use for lawful purposes open public blockchain networks without persecution” and provide “regulatory clarity.”

These new guidelines seek to end the “reckless strategy of regulation by prosecution, which was ill conceived and poorly executed” by the prior administration, the memo says. In October 2021, the Biden administration announced the creation of the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team to “tackle complex investigations and prosecutions of criminal misuses of cryptocurrency.”

Donald Trump speaks at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference July 2024 in Nashville. The Justice Department announced it disbanded the crypto regulation unit weeks after the Trump family's crypto venture launched a stablecoin ( AP )

This unit was involved with the investigation into Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, who in 2023 pleaded guilty to failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering platform.

Moving forward, the DOJ will no longer target “virtual currency exchanges, mixing and tumbling services, and offline wallets.” One example of what will no longer be targeted is Tornado Cash, a virtual currency mixer that facilitated more than $1 billion in money laundering transactions, the department said. Its founders were charged with money laundering in 2023.

The department’s crypto-related investigations will focus on prosecuting individuals who “victimize digital asset investors” or “use digital assets in furtherance of criminal offenses such as terrorism, narcotics and human trafficking, organized crime, hacking, and cartel and gang financing,” Blanche wrote.

The new directive comes one month after the president vowed to make the United States the “crypto capital of the world.”

World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency venture Trump helped launch last year, announced at the end of March that it plans to launch a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar.

“We’re offering a digital dollar stablecoin that sovereign investors and major institutions can confidently integrate into their strategies for seamless, secure cross-border transactions,” Zach Witkoff, a World Liberty Financial co-founder, said in a statement at the time.

Since last October, World Liberty Financial raised $550 million after launching two tokens, according to a March release. The Trump family has a 75 percent claim of net revenues from token sales, Reuters previously reported.

The president and his sons each have roles in the venture; Trump is the venture’s “chief crypto advocate,” his youngest son Barron is the “DeFi visionary,” short for decentralized finance, while Donald Jr. and Eric are “web3 ambassadors,” the New York Times previously reported.